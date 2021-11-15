The Potentially Positive Environmental Impact of 3D Mapping

Climate change is significantly impacting the natural world. From rises in overall global temperatures and melting ice caps to increased reports of natural disasters like floods, droughts, and landslides, much has changed over the years. Combining the consequences of climate change with additional factors like urbanisation has further exacerbated these issues.

Indeed, urban development has been found to play a major role in increased cases of, amongst others, flooding and soil erosion. Both such natural disruptions can have a substantial knock-on effect in terms of, for example, food production and general sustainability. It is necessary, therefore, to ensure that human development is undertaken in such a way as to support and improve the environment, rather than contribute further to the problems already being faced.

This is where 3D mapping may prove helpful. With the adoption of drone technology, such as UAV LiDAR, urban planners, architects, and environmental conservationists can all ensure beneficial and sustainable human development. What makes UAV LiDAR-based 3D mapping better than its predecessors is that, through the use of laser technology, land surveyors can gain more accurate readings of an area; thereby creating clearer and more precise topographical and other maps that can be employed for things like land use assessments and/or the identification of flood or erosion risk areas.

A better understanding and analysis of an area can, thus, help stakeholders determine where interventions to prevent cases of flooding or erosion from occurring should be employed. They can also make better determinations regarding whether or not building in a certain location might negatively impact the environment or place a residing population at risk in case of a natural disaster.

By embracing technology and adopting a sustainability approach to human development, it may be possible to better ensure that humans positively, rather than negatively, impact the world around them.