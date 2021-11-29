3D Printing Presents – A Fun Holiday Activity

The holidays are around the corner – shops and even some homes are already being decorated, businesses are beginning to wrap up their operations for the year, and the search for the ideal gifts for friends and family has commenced. Of course, there are those of us who will leave the gift-getting to the very last possible moment, but for anyone already getting into the spirit of the season, planning out the perfect gift is part of the holiday time charm.

While many are happy to source ready-made gifts from a store, others prefer to make gifts from scratch. In fact, trends in home-made gifts have increased over the last few years as the economy has put a damper on people’s budgets.

For 3D printing enthusiasts, the ability to make bespoke gifts for their loved ones is simple and easy. From wall clocks and kitchen utensils to toys like cars and dolls, the options are almost endless in terms of what 3D printers allow you to create. These printers even enable you to update your holiday décor by printing your own tree baubles, figurines, and the like.

Indeed, with the help of a 3D printer, it is possible to make just about anything from big-ticket items like furniture and frames all the way through to tiny stocking stuffers like fidget spinners and earphone cases – all at a fraction of the cost of what you’d likely spend in-store. Aside from the actual design and colour combinations that you can print, finishing off the printed gift with other arts and crafts like crochet, mosaic, or wood carvings can further help you create something special and different that appeals specifically to the gift recipient. It’s also a fun activity that can be enjoyed by the whole family. So, why not get into the holiday spirit and get printing!