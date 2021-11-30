Ask Bartercard Say Let Bartercard Be Your Trading Partner

Since 1992, thousands of Bartercard members have been using Bartercard as a valuable trading partner to help support their business aspirations, and see it as a clever business tool. For instance, you can use the Bartercard community to keep your business running at a higher capacity during those quieter trading periods, and you control the days and times and how much extra business you can handle.

Similarly, with excess stock, you can use Bartercard’s online marketplace to sell a one-off item or move multiple products, and selling your excess stock gives you trade dollars to spend in other areas of your business which frees up your cash. The benefit of selling through Bartercard is you do not need to discount as members are happy to pay full price when using their trade dollars.

Bartercard customers appreciate being able to spend their trade dollars with you. They are also business owners, so they know other potential (cash paying) customers. If you treat them right, they will greatly improve both areas of your business – cash and trade.

Also, Bartercard offers members an advance on trade dollar sales. This means you can start investing in your business from the moment your membership is approved. You can keep the cash in your business by paying for goods and services with your trade dollars instead.

There are many ways to sell your excess stock or slow-moving inventory. Bartercard recommend talking to your Account Specialist about advertising products or services in the weekly promotions email. It is all included free with your membership.

Bartercard will help you attract new customers, manage your cash flow, move your excess stock, fill those empty seats, grow your business, and reward yourself and your staff, so with this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about how does Bartercard work and where can I use Bartercard by visiting the website at http://askbartercard.co.nz .