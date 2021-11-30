Professor Michael Findlay Retires From Canopy Cancer Care

One of Canopy Cancer Care’s founding directors, Professor Michael Findlay retired at the end of October. Professor Findlay, along with Dr Mike McCrystal, saw a need to provide cancer patients with different treatment options that were not funded in New Zealand but successfully used overseas.

In 2010, this vision was formalised as Canopy Cancer Care. Michael, along with three other directors (Richard Sullivan, Reuben Broom and Fritha Hanning) worked towards the providing New Zealanders with world class cancer care. First in Epsom, then Tauranga, North Shore, Whangarei and now also in the Hawke’s Bay, patients around the country have access to a variety of clinically proven treatment options not publicly funded in New Zealand. Professor Findlay was instrumental in turning this into a reality.

Dr. Michael Findlay, MBChB, MD, FRACP specialised in the field of gastro-intestinal malignancy. He graduated from Otago University School of Medicine in 1983 training in Medical Oncology. He was granted entry to the Fellowship of the Royal Australasian College of Physicians in 1990.

Michael trained in Wellington, Sydney and London, where he developed a clinical research interest in cancers of the gastro-intestinal tract. He completed a Doctor of Medicine degree in this field while in London before returning to Sydney and then New Zealand. In 2002 he was appointed Professor of Oncology at the University of Auckland. Michael is a practising Medical Oncologist at Canopy Cancer Care.

He has a research interest in gastric, oesophageal, liver, pancreatic, neuroendocrine, GIST and colorectal (bowel) cancers which he will continue in his retirement.

Mike is a very kind, gentle and humble person and will be missed at Canopy for his quick and subtle wit and also his reassuring nature.

To find out more about medical oncology cancer treatment please visit the website at http://www.canopycancercare.co.nz .