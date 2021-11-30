Protect Your Property from Flying Insects with World Leading Technology from MAGICSEAL the Leader in Magnetic Insect Screens

MAGICSEAL is a world leading Brand, of Magnetic Insect Screens of the type invented in New Zealand in 1989; still going strong after 30 plus years. MagicSeal NZ Ltd has sold this advanced technology in many countries. To list a few:- China, Shanghai; Singapore; Malaysia, Kula Lumper; Mexico, Mexico City; India, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore.

MAGICSEAL Magnetic Insect Screens are the most technically advanced and ergonomically designed currently available, far ahead of all the New Zealand competitors with their 1D, 2D and 3D technology. All the New Zealand copiers and competitors only have 1D technology, made of lessor quality materials; you get what you pay for, don’t you?

MAGICSEAL’s products have been BRANZ Appraised (Building Research of Australia and New Zealand), as being fit for purpose; with only the best materials still being used.

Special imported custom-made magnets from the USA, made to MagicSeal’s high quality. World leading insect screen mesh from Phifer of the USA. Special High Temperature plastics parts made in New Zealand. Special imported adhesives and glues strong enough to hold on a Boeing 747 wings. The MagicSeal Magnetic Insect Screen is in a class of its own; the magnetic insect screen everyone has copied, BUT No One has surpassed or equalled the MagicSeal Brand quality.

WHAT YOU GET FROM MAGICSEAL – Specify with confidence, NZ Made & Assembled.

Complete seal by magnets -- so no gaps

Environmentally friendly

Simple to use

Easy to remove for cleaning

Unobtrusive when installed

Colour co-ordinated to match window joinery

Design Patented in NZ & Australia

Unique MagicSeal magnet bonding process

Fibreglass mesh with PVC coating for enhanced durability

SNAP BACK action for positive closure

Unique anti-wind Locking Corner Technology- Screen can’t fall out with high winds

Can be fit with “PET” mesh or “Midgey” quarantine mesh

Odd shaped windows are possible – Circles and triangles

Special Caravan and Camper van shapes – “Custom Made”

Specialist “MagicSeal” Agent’s across New Zealand.

We live in the part of the world where strong Trade Winds blow, the Nor Wester and the Easterly winds. So, when planning your dwelling ventilation, it is imperative that you place your insect screens to take advantage of the natural flow and not to fight the flow. By this, you need to place MagicSeal Magnetic Insect Screens at each cardinal compass point. So, if the wind is blowing from the Nor West close the west facing windows and open your east facing windows, thereby creating a natural venturi effect to gently suck the warm air out of the dwelling. If it is blowing from the east, just reverse the windows so the flow is reversed. No power required to power a ventilation fan.

