Proper Pizza Launch Their Online Gift Cards In Time For Xmas

As we count down to Christmas, and with Auckland possibly still being in Level 3 for the weeks we would normally be madly shopping for our friends and family, Proper Pizza have come up with the marvellous idea of an online gift card. The launch of these gift cards means that you can buy one online, and either use it yourself as an account, or you can gift it with a message to someone else.

In addition this gift card provides for a 10 percent discount on all purchases. These operate like an account and can be drawn down over multiple visits. To take advantage of this terrific offer, you can purchase and pay for orders using your prepay account/e-gift card and automatically save 10 percent whenever you visit the Proper Pizza website.

Of course, you won’t only use this great online gift card for your Christmas gift; it is perfect for any occasion. You e-gift card/ account will be emailed to you or, if preferred, straight to a recipient along with a customised note from you.



E-Gift Cards are non-refundable, and are valid for 12 months from the date of purchase. You or your intended recipient can retain any remaining value after use, and this can be redeemed in-store.

Proper Pizza were recently featured in the top 16 Italian restaurants in Auckland, where they were picked for serving incredibly delicious food and flavoursome wines. They were also chosen for their warm and comfortable vibes and excellent service.

So, why not give the gift of pizza this Christmas – what a great way to save, and with this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about gourmet pizza and best pizzas in Auckland by visiting the website at http://www.properpizza.co.nz .