Harcourts Accommodation Centre Note Lack of Supply of Rental Properties in the City

Harcourts Accommodation Centre have noticed the numbers of rental properties available on Trademe are significantly lower than what they are used to seeing at this time of year. The number of available Christchurch rental properties has been down by as much as 400 homes in recent months, so what factors have contributed to this supply shortage and what does it mean for landlords and tenants?

There are usually around 1200–1300 available houses to rent in Christchurch City, but this figure was down to around 860 properties throughout June and into July. Recent months have been a real pressure cooker for tenants looking to rent in Christchurch, with availability down and rental prices going north.

With the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic still playing out globally, a high volume of expat New Zealanders have been moving back to Aotearoa to start a new life on home soil. This increases demand as the pool of renters grows. Similarly, the approach to the Healthy Homes Standards (HHS) deadline of 1 July 2021 deadline applied pressure to the number of rental properties available in Christchurch.

Since 1 July 2021, private landlords have had to get their rental properties HHS-compliant within 90 days of a new or renewed tenancy, and inspection companies have reported low HHS pass rates in many regions. When coupled with slowed appliance and tradespeople supply has meant remedial work to meet HHS has been hindered, negatively impacting rental stock availability.

