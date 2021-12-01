Healthy Homes NZ's Subscription Service Includes Smoke Alarm Maintenance

The 2016 regulations set out requirements for insulation and smoke alarms in all rental properties. Landlords were required to meet these requirements before 1 July 2019.

These requirements affect those who rent privately, live in social housing or are a private rental or social housing landlord.

Working smoke alarms or detectors are compulsory in all rental homes, and new smoke alarms must be photoelectric and have a long battery life, or be hard-wired.

Landlords and tenants are responsible for maintaining smoke alarms

Landlords must ensure smoke alarms:

are working at the start of each new tenancy

remain in working order during the tenancy

Tenants must:

not damage, remove, or disconnect a smoke alarm

replace dead batteries during the tenancy if there are older-style smoke alarms with replaceable batteries

let the landlord know if there are any problems with the smoke alarms as soon as possible.

Healthy Homes NZ make sure your property is compliant now – and that it stays compliant in the future. Keeping track of working smoke alarms has been a legal requirement for property managers and landlords since 2016, and since 1 December 2020, there is the added requirement to include a current Healthy Homes Compliance Statement with each new or renewed tenancy. This adds yet another task to an already extensive list of rental compliance requirements.

Healthy Homes NZ’s subscription service helps cover these requirements as well as provide a scheduled service for key elements in a property that require annual maintenance to maintain warranties and effective operation - without you having to think about it.

Healthy Homes NZ is a family run business dedicated to providing professional services to meet the compliance requirements of the property management industry, so with this in mind, please take a moment to learn more about house assessments and home maintenance Christchurch by visiting the website at https://www.healthyhomesnz.co.nz .