Superfoods Work Best when Adding the Good and Excluding the Bad

Superfoods are all the rage these days, with an increasing number of Kiwis looking to add them into their diet. But what exactly are superfoods and why are they so important?

First, let’s consider what they are not – namely that no one single food item can ensure optimal health and wellbeing. Rather, superfoods relate to a number of different foods that all hold within them certain health benefits, and span the gambit of leafy green vegetables, nuts, berries, salmon, and a whole lot more. Most are rich in valuable vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, and eating them regularly can help with anything from improving energy to reducing the potential for certain types of cancer or heart disease.

NZ superfoods, then, are best to be included across the board, as opposed to adding only one or two to an otherwise unhealthy diet and lifestyle. In other words, in order to get the most out of superfoods, it’s best to include as many of them as possible while simultaneously reducing non-superfoods (i.e., anything processed or with high sugar content).

Since most superfoods are plant-based and unprocessed, for those looking to add them to their diet but who may be worried about waste, there are always powered options. While not as rich in nutrients as their raw counterparts, superfood powders still offer a means of adding superfoods to a diet, which is better than not including them at all.

It’s also relatively easy to incorporate raw superfoods, and can be as simple as having a yogurt and berry smoothy for breakfast, some nuts as a snack, and spinach-and-salmon on quinoa for supper. By reducing poor food and increasing superfood intake, and combining this new diet with exercise and mindfulness practices, it is possible to reap the most out of superfoods’ rewards.