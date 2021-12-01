Re:Vision Look at Keratoconus

Keratoconus or conical cornea is a condition where the cornea of the eye weakens over time, causing the cornea to become thinner and change into an irregular shape. The cornea of our eye is important for focusing, so when the shape of the cornea becomes irregular, this causes blurring of vision.

Your cornea is the clear, dome-shaped window at the front of your eye, and focuses light into your eye. Changing the shape of the cornea brings light rays out of focus. As a result, your vision is blurry and distorted, making daily tasks like reading or driving difficult.

As this progresses, glasses become less effective and the next step is to use contact lenses to correct vision. However, for some people, it can be very difficult to find a contact lens that sits comfortably on the cornea.

Currently there is no cure for keratoconus. It is a lifelong eye disease and known to start developing in teenage years, and every person’s condition is unique. Thankfully, however, most cases of keratoconus can be successfully managed, and it is therefore that different options are recommended to every patient to assist in providing their best vision.

The good news is that Re:Vision offers collagen cross-linking. For some people with keratoconus, this revolutionary treatment can be hugely effective in stopping keratoconus in its tracks.

The full name of the procedure is actually corneal collagen cross-linking with riboflavin, also called CXL for short. It is used to strengthen the cornea in people with keratoconus. In doing so, corneal cross-linking can stop keratoconus from worsening. It can also help flatten the central cornea in about 50% of patients, who often experience better vision as a result. The procedure is relatively simple and highly effective. It’s also very safe, and complications are extremely unlikely.

Patients with keratoconus can go on to live normal lives just like any other person with good sight. You just need the proper treatment to assist you.

