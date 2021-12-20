Krystal Glass Sing the Praises of the Glass Balustrade

Used in many buildings, internally and externally, balustrades support staircases, balconies, and provide safety and security. While various materials can be used to design a striking and functional balustrade, the glass balustrade has become extremely popular over recent years, because of its countless benefits.

Glass balustrades have never gone out of style, and it’s easy to see why. These building features, built for the dual function of ornament and safety, are easily adaptable to the location, the property, and the aesthetics.

One of the main reasons that glass elements are so popular in home design today is that they help to create the illusion of more space in the building. This is especially true if the balustrade is made with clear, see through glass. The illusion of more space makes the area appear even larger than it really is, which is something that cannot be achieved by using metal, chrome, or iron options.

With a glass balustrade for stairs or elevated areas, just as with a glass shower screen or glass door, you get to enjoy a transparent border, creating an open, fresh, and more expansive atmosphere.

Glass balustrades do well both in urban settings and rural locations, where you can create a sense of space by using glass as a room separator instead of a wall. It can have a lightening and brightening effect on your property, and smaller urban homes enjoy the illusory space these elements provide. At the same time, they protect your home’s unobstructed views. They seamlessly blend in with your home’s contemporary design, but they also add appeal to more traditional homes.

Style is also important in the design of glass balustrades, and the seamless, frameless styles offered by Krystal Glass are perfect for contemporary homes. They offer obstruction-free views and blur the divide between the indoors and the outdoors.

However, some homes do better with framed balustrades, and there are also exciting laminates for you to explore your personal design preferences. On the other hand, Frosted glass balustrades offer a balance of privacy and clear views suitable for specific settings.

