The Wardrobe Company Looking Forward to a Great 2022

As 2021 draws to a close everyone at The Wardrobe Company (www.thewardrobecompany.co.nz) is looking forward to a well-earned break and ahead to what we all hope will be more stable times in 2022.

The Wardrobe Company has managed the ups and downs of the past few months using lessons learnt from the lockdowns of 2020 and with the benefits of fully supportive staff, suppliers, and clients. Their sales and design team members, along with their management, accounts and administrative functions have all continued to work predominantly from home-based offices, fielding enquiries and designing bespoke wardrobe and storage solutions.

Since the transition into Level 3 on the ‘Covid scale’, The Wardrobe Company’s installation team has been busy providing new wardrobes to homes throughout the greater Auckland area. And their production crew has been similarly making and assembling products at their manufacturing facility.

Spending more time at home and without the opportunity to travel offshore for most people, has meant a focus on home improvements and leisure activities resulting in steady enquiry to The Wardrobe Company.

Whether you need custom-designed wardrobes for a new home, or because you’re renovating an existing one, perhaps keen for a proper home office set up or require more storage in your garage – call in the experts: ph 0800 CLOSET to get the ball rolling.

The management and staff at The Wardrobe Company wishes all of you a safe, happy, and relaxing festive season and look forward to being of service in 2022, and for more information on wardrobe storage and walk in wardrobes please go to https://www.thewardrobecompany.co.nz .