Fit Launch New Slimline Drawer Range SlimFIT

Fit are pleased to announce the launch of a new slimline drawer range – SlimFIT.

SlimFIT is a reasonably priced, slimline soft close drawer with quiet, smooth operation and a 50kg load capacity.

SlimFIT is supplied as a kit that includes runners, side panels, front fixing brackets, rear brackets and cover caps and attaches to your drawer fronts, bases and backs. This drawer range has a good price point so it is ideal for multi-unit projects.

Slimwall – metal side panels just 13mm, wide, soft close, of course.

White slimline drawer sides in 3 heights

88mm - for min. internal cabinet height of 110mm

171mm - for min. internal cabinet height of 192mm

203mm - for min. internal cabinet height of 226mm

3 runner length options: 450mm, 500mm, 550mm

Screw on bracket fixing type

500mm option only also available in expansion bracket fixing type

Excellent stability

Suits 16mm board

Fit’s aim is to bring you innovative design solutions for your kitchen and home, with the highest quality and A+ service. They team with leading global designers and manufacturers who are at the forefront of kitchen technology. All their products have been comprehensively tested for durability and performance and are backed by a warranty that lasts as long as the cabinetry the product is installed into.

Fit have a robust team of around 20 full time employees, with reps covering every area of New Zealand on a regular basis. Their mantra is “Fast. Easy. Fit For Purpose, to enhance lives, living spaces and communities.

Finally, global logistics and supply issues are putting real pressure on drawer supplies to Kiwi kitchen makers, bathroom makers, joiners and cabinet makers, and the word is that 2022 will be just as challenging, so the timing of this new drawer system launch is impeccable.

With this in mind please take a moment to find out more about house storage solutions NZ and kitchen cabinet organizers by visiting the website at https://www.fit-nz.co.nz .