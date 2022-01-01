Head Into 2022 with a Positive Attitude With Bartercard

2021 has been a very difficult year for everyone in business, so we will all be looking forward to heading into the new year and a positive attitude to go with it. We can look forward to focusing on getting back to work with some sense of normality with the new Covid Protection Framework (CPF) in place, as we can’t afford to stand still in our business.

Continual growth is key if you’re to get ahead and stay ahead, and Bartercard has some tips on ways to build your business, beginning with being clear on what success looks like. As they say, “If you don’t know where you’re going, how will you know when you get there”? Aiming for a stronger, more loyal customer base and an increase in profits is a good place to start.

Similarly, you need to have your Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) in place, keeping your long-term goal front of mind. You should identify which key performance indicators are critical to achieving each of the goals in your business performance strategy. This will enable you to track your progress so you can more easily shift focus if that’s what’s required, especially during challenging times.

Bartercard say the more you know of every aspect of your business, the more in control you will be, and the more easily you will be able to track your progress. You need to keep on top of your costs, finances and business impacts, while factoring in seasonal changes, key trends and external impacts to help drive your business forward. This will go towards ensuring your targets are effective, and making your targets easier to reach can be a worthwhile exercise in your business growth strategy.

