Health and Sports' New Operating Framework

Health and Sports were thrilled to open their doors on 3 December, and need to explain how things will operate a little differently than pre-COVID. For instance, when you go to the club for the first time you need to wear and mask at all times, unless exercising, and present your vaccine certificate and Membership card to the Receptionist. With your permission, their Receptionist will update your Membership details to include your vaccine status. You will only be required to show your vaccine certificate once. After which you need only present your Membership card in the usual way.

Anyone who enters Health & Sports Fitness Club aged 12 years and older will be required to be fully vaccinated. Those with a medical exemption will be exempt. For further information please visit COVID-19.govt.nz.

The group fitness timetable remains the same, with a few changes. There will be no close contact classes, i.e. boxing. Cycle classes will be limited to 15 people and you will need to book online. To register for online classes, your email address must match the one they have on file. Please contact reception if you have any issues. If you can’t make it to a class, please cancel your booking online otherwise it may jeopardise your ability to book future classes.

All equipment is cleaned consistently with Zoono sanitiser, and they have provided wipes and a strong antibacterial disinfectant for you to use, and encourage you to wipe the equipment before and after you use it. There are several sanitising stations located around the gym.

The pool is open and Holiday Program swimming lessons will be under way from the 6th - 17th December. Lessons will be Monday to Friday from 1pm-5:30pm. Bookings can be made through the swim school link: https://forms.gle/6FzYT3ncnp5QEimL9 .

The pool changing rooms remain open but due to social distancing requirements you may find it more comfortable to shower and change at home. The bathrooms have been marked with tape for social distancing.

Childminding will open at 9am on Friday 3 December. There is an online booking system and bookings must be made online. All members must swipe in, no exceptions and it is recommended you also scan the QR code at reception with your COVID tracer app. They are keeping a log at reception, plus the staff will carry out frequent head counts and communicate via walkie talkies.

Please remember to bring your own towel. No towel = no workout, and all yoga mats have been removed. Also, when queuing for drinking fountains please keep your distance from others. The beautiful new saunas will be back on at GREEN.

If you are unwell or showing any symptoms of COVID-19, please stay at home. COVID-19 symptoms include: cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, high temperature (at least 38°C), sneezing and runny nose, temporary loss of smell. For more information visit: https://www.health.govt.nz . If you have lost your key tag, reception will give you a new one.

You can still bring a friend on a Buddy Pass, however due to limited group fitness numbers and physical distancing requirements, they may not be able to exercise with you. Please wipe down your equipment before and after working out with the antibacterial wipes (these are located around the gym floor, in the Cycle room and in the studio).

Everyone at Health and Sports respectfully ask for your patience and understanding.