What to look for in a Retirement Village

Retirement Villages can vary considerably, so you need to know what to look for when choosing a retirement villa for yourself, or maybe your parents. One of the primary things you should consider is whether the Retirement Village offers on-site facilities that you may require now or in the future.

Does the Village allow for extra services to be provided to you in your unit/apartment/villa such as cleaning, provision of meals and assistance with day-to-day living? Regarding home support and personal cares, often this can be arranged via a referral from your Doctor to your local DHB who will arrange an assessment of your needs. This may enable you to stay in your villa for longer which is what most people prefer where possible.

Another important factor to look for when choosing a Retirement Village is the presence of social activities as companionship is one of the main reasons for living in a Village. Many Villages offer social activities for residents to participate in, such as walking groups, crafts, bowls, swimming pool, gym, café and bar or even a choir. Any Village that you choose should offer ways for you to socialise and engage with other residents, as much or as little as you would like to.

You should consider how close the Village is to your family, friends and any local attractions and amenities. Being close to shops, supermarkets, medical facilities, and public transport can be an important factor to consider when choosing a Village.

