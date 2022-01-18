Transportable Homes And Homes On Wheels Are Not The Same Thing

AUCKLAND

It’s more than likely that if someone were to mention ‘transportable homes’, the average person would assume they’re talking about tiny homes on wheels. As a result, some might confuse the upsurge in the tiny home movement with the gaining transportable home trend. While both have grown in popularity over a similar period, they are, ultimately, two very different housing options.

On the one hand, tiny homes refer to any form of ‘small’ accommodation. This could range from a refurbished bus to a small cottage. A popular form of tiny housing is shipping containers converted into dwellings. Depending on the design, size, and weight, these containers may be towed by the owner from place to place – a home on wheels – or built onto a foundation.

By comparison, transportable homes can be any size. These homes are ‘transportable’ because they’re built off-site and then transported, as a whole or in sections, to the final building location. The structures are then fitted in place and function in the same way as any traditionally built home. The difference is, though, that most transportable homes can likely be removed from their foundations and relocated to a different area.

The similarities between tiny homes and transportable homes in Auckland is that both can be made from any number of varied materials and are generally built in a location other than where they are finally placed. The differences are that transportable homes have a generally equivalent resale value to traditionally built homes of the same size, can be extended with the right building permits, and legally qualify as residential dwellings the same as traditionally built homes, while tiny homes have a few more hoops to jump through.

Understanding the difference between the two home types can help in determining which option is right for you.