Good Teeth Relate To Better Overall Physical And Mental Health Outcomes

AUCKLAND

A good set of teeth is usually first and foremost understood to be aesthetically appealing – straight and white with no large gaps, overlaps, or visibly missing teeth. But the concept of ‘good teeth’ relates to much more, and encompasses correlations with overall health and wellness, and the ability of teeth to function as they should.

For instance, numerous studies have linked poor teeth health to increased risk of heart disease, diabetes, and some forms of cancer. Teeth that are misaligned have also been found to cause pain when chewing, which can negatively impact diet. Many patients with misaligned teeth have further complained of sometimes chronic jaw, head, and/or neck pain – all of which further reduce quality of life.

Which leads to the next point – if you don’t like how you look, or if you’re experiencing poor physical health, your mental health naturally deteriorates as a result. Many patients with ‘bad teeth’ have reported lower levels of self-esteem, feelings of isolation or being judged by others, and even shame at expressing joy through smiling and laughing (both of which have been scientifically proven to reduce stress and build feelings of stability and belonging). Continuous pain has also been linked to higher levels of stress, depression, and anxiety. Some patients have, furthermore, experienced poorer work and social outcomes as a direct result of either their own feelings of inferiority based on, or others’ unwillingness to look past, their physical teeth-related flaws.

This is why dentists in Auckland continuously strive to provide patients with holistic dental care. From basic check-ups and the provision of fillings and cleanings where needed, to cosmetic dentistry and orthodontics, patients can benefit from a wide array of treatments available to address their needs and ensure that they have ‘good teeth’ in every sense of the word.