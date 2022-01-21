Automatic Transmission Fluid Essential For Smooth Vehicle Operation

If you, like the vast majority of New Zealanders, drive an automatic car, then you should be aware of how important transmission fluid is in respect to the smooth running of your vehicle. Both manual and automatic cars need to have lubricated gear shifts, and while each type of fluid is different for the respective vehicle types, their ultimate function is the same – to allow the gears to shift smoothly from one to the other.

Most drivers prefer automatic vehicles, as they’re generally easier to drive because the need to concentrate on determining when and how to change gears is removed from the driving equation. However, drivers still need to properly navigate from Park to Drive, and so forth; and just because you’re not doing the ‘heavy lifting’ yourself while you drive, does not mean that your automatic transmission system doesn’t need its fair share of TLC.

Should you find that your transmission is slipping or skipping over gears, there’s a strange humming or buzzing sound, or your car seems to lose power or rev at a higher rate than required, it may be time for a transmission check. Other indicators that a service might be in order is if there’s a burning smell, you find a leak, or one of the warning lights goes on on the console. Most mechanics can quickly inform you if you need to top-up or replace your transmission fluid, which works to clean, lubricate, and cool your gearbox, or if there’s some other issue.

The more closely you pay attention to your car’s performance; how smoothly the transmission is operating; and any unusual changes, movements, sounds, or smells related thereto, the quicker you can attend to the issue and ensure that you don’t sit with greater problems, like a seized gearbox, down the line.