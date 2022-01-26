VoIP is transforming how modern businesses communicate

We’ve come a long way since Alexander Graham Bell made the first phone call in 1876. Indeed, even just a few short decades ago it would have been hard to imagine the types of communication we take for granted today.

Despite developments in video calling and the like, landline phones have essentially remained the same since their inception. This is now changing with Voice over IP (VoIP). So what is VoIP? At its most basic, VoIP technology translates analogue phone lines into digital lines. This allows users to make phone calls over the internet similar to how they would with Zoom or FaceTime.

What makes this especially beneficial for businesses is that while individuals can generally get away with only relying on a smartphone, brick-and-mortar companies still require landlines. The beauty of VoIP is that users aren’t restricted to voice calls like they are with traditional landlines. Through the adoption of adapters or VoIP-enabled phones, users can hold either voice or video calls, as well as conference calls, via their landline phones as easily as they would with their computers or smartphones.

Through the adoption of VoIP, it’s possible to, for example, patch someone directly into a meeting without having to set up a link or login details ahead of time. It's also possible to make and receive calls anywhere in the world, with the calls being as cost-effective as other digital solutions; thereby saving businesses money on international call rates while also improving the accessibility and mobility of their employees.

In all, VoIP offers businesses all the benefits, efficiency, and convenience of both traditional landlines and newer digital call technologies. By embracing VoIP technology, then, businesses have yet another valuable communication method at their fingertips to better engage with customers and employees alike, while still keeping their costs low.