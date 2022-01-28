It's Vital To Keep Reconnecting With Your Long-Term Partner

As surprising as it may seem, it’s very possible for those in a long-term relationship to experience feelings of loneliness, isolation, and disconnection. This kind of ‘two ships passing in the night’ scenario happens in long-term relationships and marriages for any number of reasons – work and/or home stress, general life busyness, boredom, or any other number of issues both small and large that take couples ‘away’ from each other.

In order to undo these negative experiences and bolster your relationship against them in the future, it’s essential that you set aside conscious ‘date time’, away from the many distractions that crowd your days.

Whatever your date ideas to rekindle your marriage or long-term relationship, be sure to purposefully schedule them in as you would a work meeting or doctor’s appointment. The date activity should be something you both enjoy, and which ‘forces’ you to spend dedicated one-on-one time together where you communicate, laugh, and build intimacy. Some examples include attending a dance or cooking class, going for a hike, or taking up 10-pin bowling.

Arranging spontaneous dates is also a good idea – like going for a picnic in a park, walking along the beach at sunset, attending a concert, going out for a fancy dinner, racing go carts, or anything else that’s fun and which either both or one of you (be sure to take turns!) enjoys. Although Netflix and chill, reading, or just spending alone time together are also all suitable activities, be warned that they can be done without much planning, intention, or attention aimed at purposefully creating intimacy and connection.

It's necessary, therefore, to take part in activities that build communication, promote teamwork and problem-solving, and allow time for relaxing in each other’s company, as these can really help negate feelings of loneliness and disconnection in your relationship.