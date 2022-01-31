February 2022 Marks 10 Years Since Fit Launched Their First Tanova Pull-out Laundry Unit

Fit is pleased to announce that in February of this year, they will reach the significant milestone of 10 years since they launched their first Tanova pull-out laundry unit. This was a first for New Zealand and, in fact, is believed to be a world first.

It was February 2021 when Tanova launched their first pull-out laundry unit. This launch came after the 2007 purchase of a small garage-based kitchen bin operation, which was followed by five years of redevelopment and innovation.

The first Tanova laundry units included a powder coated steel basket, and there were options for 450mm, 600mm and 800mm wide cabinets. The powder coated steel basket is still a very popular option within the Tanova laundry range. With the addition of a plastic hamper in 2016, there are now Tanova laundry options available for cabinets from 300mm to 800mm wide.

The Tanova team never rest on their laurels and significant innovation has continued since the 2012 launch of the laundry range, including:

Options with plastic baskets. Initially sourced from Europe, Fit developed their own basket in 2019 and now produce it in Christchurch, New Zealand which allowed them to gain New Zealand Made certification for almost all of their Tanova laundry range and a significant portion of the kitchen bin range too

Options that can be installed behind a hinged door placed on existing drawer frames, making them ideal for retrofitting

Options that are compatible with Legrabox runners

Options built on premium Simlead drawer kits (Designer Series 2)

The development on an in-kitchen composting - or Bokashi - unit

Fit's range of Tanova pull out bins and baskets offers space-efficient storage and waste solutions for kitchen and laundry, with kitchen bins and laundry baskets that slide away out of sight, yet are easily accessed when needed. All Tanova laundry units, excluding Designer Series 2, hold the official NZ Made licence, as do any Tanova kitchen bins with 20L and/or 36L buckets, so for more information on house storage solutions NZ and kitchen cabinet organizers please go to https://www.fit-nz.co.nz .