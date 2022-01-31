Shut Out the Brightness & Heat of Summer With NZ Blinds

You could be forgiven for believing that your window is enough to protect you from the sun's harmful UV rays. It seems even more likely that your standard curtains are enough on a summer's day. In actual fact, neither of these methods is usually enough to protect you from the sun. Thankfully, sunscreen roller blinds can help.

Sunscreen roller blinds are made from a high-quality PVC fabric. This fabric is light enough to give you a beautiful view in the daytime but also strong enough to reduce heat and UV rays, and they allow you to maintain your view during the daytime, and help reduce heat, glare and UV rays. Sunscreens blinds are ideal for keeping your rooms cool in summer.

If you are indoors on a warm summer's day, it can feel a little gloomy to have all your curtains or blinds pulled shut. With such a glorious day outside, you don't want to block out your view. However, that is what many people in Auckland do in order to keep the cool in and the heat out.

Fortunately, there is another way to let natural light into your home while keeping cool. Sunscreen roller blinds are extremely practical; especially when it comes to allowing you enjoy the view without compromising the temperature of your home, and are available in a wide range of colours, with the option of combining as a ‘combo blind’ with any blackout blind to give the best of both worlds. Also, a light filter fabric roller blind allows soft light into your room with more privacy than sunscreen blinds.

Sunscreen roller blinds are currently popular to control summer brightness and heat, and did you know that sunscreen fabrics can reduce UV and heat by up to 97%, while allowing ‘soft light’ into your room, which makes them suitable for daytime privacy.

