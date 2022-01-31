Explore NZ This Summer With Shore Rentals' Great Rental Car Deals

With more Kiwis hitting the road this summer, Shore Rentals have come up with some great rental car deals, partnering with the SuperGold Card. Members can now receive a 10% discount off the base rate (includes unlimited kilometres, standard insurance and all taxes) when you book your next rental car. To receive the discount all you need to do is inform Shore Rentals’ staff and present your SuperGold Card on pick up.

Another Shore Rentals’ deal is prepay for your rental car and save!. Shore Rentals is offering a great deal on all bookings made online using their pay now option, no code is required. Whether you are after an economy sized car or an SUV for a weekend away or a couple of weeks, you can take advantage of this car rental offer.

Another service provided by Shore Rentals is their Long Term car rental option. This is the perfect solution for overseas visitors to New Zealand, business owners or customers who are looking for a flexible, commitment-free alternative. Long term vehicles are available for a monthly rate. The mentioned monthly price is valid for an uninterrupted rental period of 1 month, and payments by credit card are made monthly in advance. Additional forms of payment are possible.

Long term rentals can be concluded at any time. One-month notice is all that is required, and all maintenance and servicing is included in Shore Rentals’ prices and will be organised by them. Also, their long term hires include 24 hour roadside assistance. Here are some additional benefits of long term car hire with us:

Access to a modern, late-model fleet of compact to large SUV sized vehicles

Simplified daily and monthly rates

Unlimited kilometres included every month

No early return penalties for vehicles returned after 30 days, however the rate may be adjusted up to reflect the shorter length of hire

Peace of mind provided by our 24 hour roadside assistance

Flexible billing solution

Maintenance for cars inclusive

Optional accident excess reduction (AER).

To find out more about Shore Rentals’ long term hire options, you can call them or send them an email. Phone (09) 4880920 or email at admin@shorerentals.co.nz and their friendly team will be in touch to discuss a tailor-made option.

To find out more about large vehicle rentals and family car rentals please visit the website at https://www.shorerentals.co.nz .