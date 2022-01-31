DE Healthcare Talk About the Importance of Being COVID/Omicron Ready

This month, with the Omicron variant lurking at the borders, DE Healthcare look at the importance of being COVID/Omicron ready and having robust Infection Prevention and Control procedures in place.

Infection prevention and control (IP&C) practices are important in maintaining a safe environment for everyone by reducing the risk of the potential spread of disease, so why is infection prevention and control important in the workplace? Infection control in the workplace aims to prevent pathogens being passed from one person to another. The foundation of good infection control is to assume that everyone is potentially infectious.

Basic infection control procedures include hand washing and keeping the workplace clean.

Infection prevention and control (IPC) is a practical, evidence-based approach which prevents patients and health workers from being harmed by avoidable infection and as a result of antimicrobial resistance. An infection control program has the main purpose of preventing and stopping the transmission of infections. Specific precautions are needed to prevent infection transmission depending on the microorganism.

Infectious Disease Control is a process to eliminate or minimize the exposure and transmission of pathogens to prevent infection, and your Infection Prevention and Control Program should include a set of policies and exposure control plans that will form a comprehensive strategy to prevent and control infectious diseases in the workplace.

Hand hygiene is the most important measure to prevent the spread of infections in the workplace. Education and training programs should thoroughly address indications and techniques for hand hygiene practices.

