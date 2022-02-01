Drainage TV Comment on the Rise & Rise of Building Consents in NZ

From August 2022, councils will be forced to allow townhouses of up to three storeys with up to three dwellings on almost all residential sites in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Tauranga, and Hamilton, as these will not require resource consent.

The Building Amendment Act now includes the provision of a new certification scheme for modular component manufacturers, which will streamline the building consenting process for new and innovative building techniques that have the potential to reduce building costs while delivering high quality, affordable homes.

Meanwhile, the Construction Sector Accord, a partnership between industry and government, supports greater pipeline certainty so participants across the sector can have confidence to invest for future skills and technology. According to the latest building consent data, total dwellings green-lit were up by almost a third compared with 2020, with 82 percent being issued in existing urban areas.

More than 19,000 dwellings were consented across Tāmaki Makaurau in 2021, representing an 88 percent increase from five years ago when the Unitary Plan was first introduced. Drainage TV have kept up with the news of this expected building surge, with their professional crew ready and waiting with their extensive knowledge of drainage services.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff said the report showed the Auckland Unitary Plan was “enabling more housing growth in the right places. We are also seeing a strong trend towards more intensive housing types, with apartments and townhouses making up a large share of consents issued,” he said.

Estimates from Statistics New Zealand released recently show the number of new homes consented in the year ended May 2021 is at an all-time high of 43,466.

This is an increase of 17 percent from the May 2020 year. 1,380 townhouses, flats, and units were consented in May 2021 alone, the highest number since records began in 1990.

With this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about drain videos and CCTV stormwater inspections by visiting the website at www.drainagetv.co.nz .