Canopy Cancer Care Look Back on 2021

Having welcomed in the new year, Canopy Cancer Care are pausing to consider the events of 2021 to make this press release a bit of a wrap, before venturing forward into 2022. They have every reason to feel positive about the coming year, having achieved so much, even under the difficult COVID conditions of last year.

Despite the difficulties of the continuing lockdowns, Canopy Cancer Care remained open and functional throughout a very difficult and turbulent time. Their proactive and patient-centric approach to the pandemic, enabled their patients to continue treatment and care without disruptions. This response came hand-in-hand with their continued professional focus on patient outcomes and experience in all areas of their services.

Another success last year was the formalisation of Canopy Healthcare Group bringing together TRG Imaging, Auckland Breast Centre, Canopy and pharmaceutical compounder iMIX, making for a seamless alliance, allowing them to work together for the common good of their patients.

TRG was attracted to Canopy due to the experienced team of oncology specialists, the high quality of clinical care and the opportunity to provide more New Zealanders with access to private cancer treatment. In addition, mutual patients of TRG and Canopy will benefit from single site access at selected locations, patient record management and referral coordination.

Last year Hawke’s Bay’s first private cancer clinic was opened by Canopy Cancer Care, New Zealand’s largest medical oncology provider, already located in three other New Zealand cities. The Hawke’s Bay clinic has opened at 109 Canning Rd, Camberley in the Shape My Health clinic. It is led by local medical oncologists Dr Paula Barlow and Dr Jody Jordan and will add to the oncology services currently available in the region.

The services offered in Hastings "will provide patients with greater choice in their treatment," and give access to therapies not available in the public health system.

In their excellent service providing an online news channel for the cancer community, Canopy TV aims to provide interesting and topical information to cancer patients and their families, increase people’s understanding of cancer and showcase interesting clinical developments in cancer treatment. Last year saw a number of new episodes being introduced, featuring online assistance in every area of their cancer care services.

Last, but by no means least, Canopy Healthcare Group appointed Phillipa Green as Canopy Cancer Cares General Manager – welcome to the team Phillipa!

So, for further information on medical oncology and cancer specialists please go to http://www.canopycancercare.co.nz.