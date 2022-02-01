The Vines at Bethlehem Has an Awesome Location

It is easy to see why the The Vines’ idyllic location in the stunning Bay of Plenty is considered to be one of the most desirable places for retirement. After all, how many retirement villages have six, yes six, top notch golf courses nearby? The Vines at Bethlehem is perfectly positioned in so many ways, making it one of the most sought-after retirement villages in New Zealand.

Located in the stunning Bay of Plenty, on what was the well-known Mills Reef Winery site, The Vines has blossomed into life over the last few years and still has many opportunities for future residents to settle in. Just moments from the thriving Bethlehem township, residents can enjoy a leisurely stroll to fantastic amenities, boutique shopping, and sensational dining. Seaside mecca Mount Maunganui is only a short drive across the harbour bridge, and its golden sands and scenic walkways are an attractive drawcard

There are a number of medical centres located close to the village, including Tauranga Hospital. The Bethlehem Medical centre is opposite the Bethlehem Town Centre, and includes doctors, a chemist, and physiotherapy practices.

The Vines is surrounded by beautiful cafes and restaurants. Whether it be for a relaxed coffee or evening meal, The Vines puts you right in the middle of some of Tauranga’s best dining. And, right next door to The Vines at Bethlehem is Décor Garden Centre, with its very own café. Palmers Garden Centre is also nearby, just down the road, by the Bethlehem Town Centre.

Finally, having mentioned the golf courses nearby, Tauranga is home to a number of New Zealand’s most established and finest courses. These include the Omokoroa, Tauranga, Mount Maunganui, Omanu, Golf Pacifica, and Omanu golf clubs. If you’re looking for a village with a thriving golf scene, this is the one!

The village has been designed to feel both welcoming and sophisticated, surrounded by beautifully landscaped grounds and modern villas. The community is secure and gated, with a 24-hour emergency call service, so help is never far away should you need it, and for more information on retirement villages Tauranga and luxury retirement homes please visit the website at www.thevinesatbethlehem.co.nz .