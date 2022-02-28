The Wardrobe Company Will Help You to Plan Ahead With Your New Build

Think ahead, look ahead, plan ahead – it’s a necessary part of this ‘new world’ we’re currently inhabiting.

It’s widely acknowledged that most things are harder to get and/or take longer to arrive – especially imported items but it applies to locally manufactured goods as well. At The Wardrobe Company (www.thewardrobecompany.co.nz) they’ve been doing a lot of forward planning and ordering since Covid first affected our lives. The superior quality hardware items they provide – hinges, drawer runners, handles, and so forth – are sourced from the best European manufacturers so placing orders well in advance and in greater than usual quantities has become their regular habit.

Even in ‘normal times’, the team at The Wardrobe Company encourage anyone planning a home renovation project, new build, or refit, to think and plan well in advance: not only is this best with regard to product procurement but having the trained eye of one of their experienced spacial designers will ensure you’ll make the most of the space you have.

It may seem as though you’re ‘putting the cart before the horse’ to plan your wardrobe and storage spaces prior to walls being in place but it’s not. The designers at The Wardrobe Company frequently assist clients in having their plans ‘tweaked’ a little to maximise their storage spaces before the house has been built or renovated.

So, think ahead: as soon as you have your plans check out www.thewardrobecompany.co.nz then call 0800 CLOSET and book a consultation with a design team member at their showroom.

