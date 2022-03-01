Ask Bartercard Say Don't Sell Your Business Short

To the question, “Is Bartercard a discount system?”, Ask Bartercard’s reply is “No”,

Bartercard is not a discount service, and while there are fees associated with being a member of the network, it’s a mere 7.5% in comparison. Bartercard allows members to grow sales by 10% or more within the first 12 months of becoming a member, with no discounts required.

We all know that everyone likes a bargain. Why pay full price for something when you can receive a discount? This is why discount websites are gaining popularity. They’re great for the consumer, but are they good for the merchant and small business owner? As a small business owner, have you worked out the real cost of discounting and the impact it will have on your business? Daily deal websites charge a fee of approximately 15-20% of the sale price and stipulate that the offer presented must be at least 50% off the original sale price.

So do your sums. Does it add up to offer discounts both from a profit and customer perspective? Ask yourself this – are your customers loyal or are they just hunting for the next deal?

As a merchant, are you wanting more customers or have excess capacity you want to utilise? By reducing your price just by 10% on a margin of 40%, your sales have to increase by 33% in order to make the same profit. That’s a big ask in a competitive market, especially when you add a fee onto that. Discounting can put you quite far off your sales goals.

