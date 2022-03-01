DE Healthcare Can Provide All Your Infection Control PPE

It should come as no surprise that infection control in the workplace is a hot topic among business owners, in the current Omicron variant. Left unchecked, infections could result in mass sick leave, an upheaval to your business process – or worse.

Basic hygiene measures are the most important way to stop the spread of infection, with basic hygiene measures including:

hand hygiene – that is, washing hands regularly with soap and water, or cleansing with hand sanitiser

stayat home if you are unwell and have a COVID-19 test

coughing or sneezing into a tissue or your elbow and then performing hand hygiene

clean and disinfect surfaces regularly.

The use of personal protective equipment (PPE), such as face masks can reduce the spread of infection when used correctly and in the appropriate context. This may be recommended in workplaces where people are more likely to come in contact with the disease.

To reduce your risk of getting COVID-19 and transmitting it to others you should:

Be fully vaccinated and have the COVID-19 booster as and when required

Maintain physical distancing where possible and practical

Optimise ventilation in indoor spaces.

Wear appropriate PPE

