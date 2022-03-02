Health and Sports Advocate Pilates To Improve Posture, Stability & Coordination

Pilates can be an aerobic and non-aerobic form of exercise, and it requires concentration and focus, because you move your body through precise ranges of motion. Pilates lengthens and stretches all the major muscle groups in your body in a balanced fashion. It requires concentration in finding a centre point to control your body through movement. Each exercise has a prescribed placement, rhythm and breathing pattern.



In Pilates, your muscles are never worked to exhaustion, so there is no sweating or straining, just intense concentration. The workout consists of a variety of exercise sequences that are performed in low repetitions, usually five to ten times, over a session of 45 to 90 minutes. Mat work and specialised equipment for resistance are used.



The Pilates method is taught to suit each person and exercises are regularly re-evaluated to ensure they are appropriate for that person. Due to the individual attention, this method can suit everybody from elite athletes to people with limited mobility, pregnant women and people with low fitness levels.

At Health and Sports they offer several different types of Yoga and Pilates, so there’s something to suit everyone. Their Pilates classes focus on postural alignment, core stability and spinal mobility, using slow controlled movements to improve body awareness and to correct any body imbalances.

You can make the most of your workout time with inspiring group fitness classes. Not only are they the perfect thing to get you up in the morning, or moving again after a long day sitting behind a desk, Health and Sports’ exercise classes are also fun and engaging - the perfect combination for a motivating environment.

