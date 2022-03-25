Wardrobes and Storage Made Easy – Just Call in The Wardrobe Company!

For most of us, having a new home designed and built, carrying out a major renovation, or even just redecorating a few rooms is not our ‘day job’ and can therefore be daunting. We often don’t know where to begin, what the options are, nor where to find help to get started.

As in most things in life, it pays to call in the experts. And when it comes to the design, manufacture, and installation of quality wardrobe and storage solutions no-one does it better than The Wardrobe Company.

If you’re struggling to find space for your clothing, you’ve got clutter in the bedrooms, the garage, or anywhere else in the home and you just want the problem to go away then check out the possibilities at www.thewardrobecompany.co.nz then call 0800 CLOSET to start the ball rolling.

The Wardrobe Company (www.thewardrobecompany.co.nz) has been in business for over 30 years and has a team of experts from design consultants to trade qualified manufacturing and installation staff who are passionate about providing their clients with the very best bespoke storage solutions.

In consultation with their clients, they make sure you end up with a solution that fits your individual requirements and is not only functional but looks fantastic!

The Wardrobe Company enjoys a very high level of repeat and referral business – often from builders, developers, and interior designers - confirmation that they deliver!

Don’t put up with clutter and ‘old technology’ any longer – you deserve the best! Call in the experts at The Wardrobe Company and get things sorted, and with this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about wardrobes in NZ and built-in wardrobes by visiting the website at www.thewardrobecompany.co.nz .