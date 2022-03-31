Just Water Now Supplying 100% PE & OLA Free Compostable Paper Cups

We are by now (hopefully) acutely aware of the damage being done to the planet by the use of plastic, to the point where, with all the talk of coffee cups causing waste, drinking coffee could be construed as an environmental crime. Thankfully, this problem is constantly being addressed by responsible companies, like Just Water, who are one of the few suppliers in New Zealand now selling 100% PE and PLA free compostable paper cups.

While there are PLA (bioplastic) lined commercially compostable cups widely available, this new paper cup material does not have a PE or PLA plastic lamination as the waterproof barrier. Instead it is what is called Aqueous Lamination which is effectively calcium carbonate or talcum powder. Simplistically, the paper board is put into a water solution that contains calcium carbonate and then the water is dissolved and the result is the paper board has a layer that acts as the waterproof barrier.

The result is these cups are commercially compostable and, while they're not yet certified home compostable, Just Water believe they can be. They are also technically able to be recycled like any other paper BUT, because of the way recycling is sorted in New Zealand, they are not recycled locally. Just Water recommend that organisations using these cups use a commercial compost collection or an on-site compost/worm farm in order to ensure that they are responsibly disposed of.

This material is revolutionary. It also will upset the status quo in the market as it threatens traditional supply chains and the big players. Hopefully one day in the future all cups will be made in this new material and local recycling facilities will appropriately acknowledge their recyclability.

