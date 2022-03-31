Just Water Boiling & Chilling Units are Great For at Home & at Work

A Just Water unit will allow you the convenience of boiling, chilled, sparkling or still filtered water at your fingertips, through one stylish dispenser. This system is ideal for making hot drinks and reducing food preparation time, as well as giving you more drink options when entertaining.

At work, a Just Water system reduces time spent waiting for the kettle to boil, plus the chilled and sparkling options encourage increased consumption of water, leading to improved productivity. As well as that, boiling units keep your team caffeinated. So,

if you are tired of filling and waiting for the kettle for coffee, soup or instant porridge, a boiling and chilling unit is perfect for you.

With one of Just Water’s units, you will get express filtered boiling water for your shared space, so it is perfect for workplace kitchens of all sizes. Each unit is plumbed-in directly to the main water supply, for instant boiling water at the turn of a tap.

These units are easy to install by a qualified plumber, so there is no specialist technician needed. They are designed and made in New Zealand with quality materials and craftsmanship, which means they will work well for at least 20 years.

Just Water’s boiling units are made from 100% recyclable materials and replaceable parts, reducing waste to landfill. They are are cost-effective and simple to service, saving you money.

Rosemary Wilson of Home and Family Counselling recently wrote to us, to say, “Recently, we decided that as part of our continued move towards environmental care and sustainability to try Just Water’s environmental cups. They are fully biodegradable and compostable, and our clients prefer them, so thanks for spreading the goodness Just Water”.

So, with this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about boiling and chilling units and pure drinking water by visiting the website at https://justwater.co.nz .