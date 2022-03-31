Just Water Continue to Deliver Their Bottles Water During Alert Level Red

As of 12.59pm Sunday January 23, New Zealand moved to Alert Level Red in the traffic light system. Under Alert Level Red, Just Water can continue to deliver their bottled water to all their home and business customers in the North Island. This also means that they continue to service their business customers’ water coolers to ensure they are experiencing the best tasting chilled and filtered water throughout the country.

With the wellbeing of the Just Water team, and yours remaining the number one priority, they continue to follow stringent Health & Safety processes as recommended by the Ministry of Health.

These include:

Equipping their delivery and service teams with appropriate PPE including hand sanitiser, gloves, and masks.

Daily disinfecting of bottles following collection.

Ensuring physical distancing where required is maintained at all times.

Rigorously following hand, cough, and sneeze health hygiene.

Maintaining Covid-19 check-ins across the Just Water team.

Just Water offers a solution for all workplace water-filtration needs, and can cater to every budget, so take your pick of the water solution that is right for you.

Water Coolers are UL listed and NSF certified, as well as being the only water cooler company to undertake monthly water testing by participating at the independent Telarc-certified laboratory.

Just Water’s robust, stylish water fountains provide great tasting filtered and chilled water, ideal for high-use or industrial areas. They are connected to the mains and are self-draining for hassle-free usage.

Underbench chillers are a great solution when floor space is an issue. Just Water’s quiet chiller units sit under your kitchen bench with only a stylish counter-mounted tap visible.

Just Water’s wall-mounted or Undersink Boiling Units provide boiling water instantly, for great tasting tea and coffee.

As always, if you have any questions or feedback, just contact the Just Water Customer Service team who are ready to help via phone, online chat, or email, and for more information on drinking water New Zealand and water delivery please visit the website at https://justlifegroup.co.nz .