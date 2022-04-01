Ask Bartercard Explain How to Use Bartercard to Support a Start-up

Despite the current economic situation and challenges facing businesses, Bartercard can be an excellent way to launch a business with an advance on trade dollar sales. If you’re in the start-up stage, thinking of launching a business or just want extra insight into a competitive market, Bartercard has some advice for you, starting with the use of technology.

Today a business without a digital presence is virtually non-existent. So harness the technology which will give you maximum reach in brand exposure, stretch your finances the furthest and make every day processes the most efficient at the lowest cost – it will certainly pay off in the early days when every dollar counts

Similarly, having a realistic picture of your finances is critical to keeping track of your business, knowing where to invest and importantly, when to pack up. Failure is a big part of business and knowing when you’ve reached your financial threshold can help you make informed decisions, weather the storm and get out relatively unscathed.

Business owners can often get so caught up in running the show and growing their enterprise that they simply leave financial matters to others without oversight. A wise business owner will always understand their finances inside out.

Also, don’t forget about security! Being online isn’t without risk, and it’s important to take security into consideration. Losing all your precious data or failing to protect your customers’ privacy can have disastrous consequences. Doing regular data backups and using firewalls, encryption and anti-virus software can help to keep your data safe and secure. Bartercard has a range of members who can keep your IT security covered without the cash cost.

