Platinum Pacific Group In a Position to Take on Unvaccinated Workers

There has been a great deal of controversy recently regarded work mandated, unvaccinated people, but some job sites are not mandated, which allows people who have not been vaccinated to work on them. Platinum Pacific Group say, “ We have spoken to a number of people who have lost their jobs due to being unvaccinated. We are in a position to take on these people as a lot of our work is carried out using social distancing, and we have sufficient health and safety processes to deal with this.
Outside of Government vaccination mandates, businesses can assess whether specific work in their workplace requires vaccination if a risk assessment identifies this is necessary for work health and safety purposes.
Businesses can also use the Vaccination Assessment Tool to make decisions about vaccinations in the workplace. This has been made through regulations under the COVID-19 Public Health Response Act 2020. Use of the tool is optional, and businesses can still choose to undertake a risk assessment approach. The tool will not override any risk assessments that have already been done.
If there are any practical barriers to accessing vaccination, employers should help address these. Some employees may have individual health concerns or other reasons for needing support, so here are some risk factors to consider.
