Platinum Pacific Group In a Position to Take on Unvaccinated Workers

There has been a great deal of controversy recently regarded work mandated, unvaccinated people, but some job sites are not mandated, which allows people who have not been vaccinated to work on them. Platinum Pacific Group say, “ We have spoken to a number of people who have lost their jobs due to being unvaccinated. We are in a position to take on these people as a lot of our work is carried out using social distancing, and we have sufficient health and safety processes to deal with this.

Outside of Government vaccination mandates, businesses can assess whether specific work in their workplace requires vaccination if a risk assessment identifies this is necessary for work health and safety purposes.

Businesses can also use the Vaccination Assessment Tool to make decisions about vaccinations in the workplace. This has been made through regulations under the COVID-19 Public Health Response Act 2020. Use of the tool is optional, and businesses can still choose to undertake a risk assessment approach. The tool will not override any risk assessments that have already been done.

If there are any practical barriers to accessing vaccination, employers should help address these. Some employees may have individual health concerns or other reasons for needing support, so here are some risk factors to consider.

How many people does the employee carrying out that work come into contact with? (very few = lower risk; many = higher risk)

How easy will it be to identify the people who the employee comes into contact with? (easy to identify, such as co-workers = lower risk; difficult to identify, such as unknown members of public = higher risk)

How close is the employee carrying out the tasks in proximity to other people? (2 metres or more in an outdoor space = lower risk; close physical contact in an indoor environment = higher risk)

How long does the work require the employee to be in that proximity to other people? (brief contact = lower risk; lengthy contact = higher risk)

Does the work involve regular interaction with people considered at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, such as people with underlying health conditions? (little to none = lower risk; whole time = higher risk)

What is the risk of COVID-19 infection and transmission in the work environment when compared to the risk outside work? (equal to outside work = lower risk; higher than outside work = higher risk)

Will the work continue to involve regular interaction with unknown people if the region is at a higher alert level? (no = lower risk; yes = higher risk).

