All Round Safety Have a Huge Range of Height Safety Equipment



All Round Safety carry a large range of height safety equipment, including full body harnesses, lanyards, energy absorbing blocks, rope grabs, carabiners, kernmantle rope and more, and every product they sell has been tested to the most stringent standards.



This begins with custom printed bags, lanyard and harness labels, with your company logo, and extends through to custom designed harnesses specific to the needs of you and your industry. The IANZ Accredited lab can quickly test any customised products to ensure they continue to meet the relevant standards.



All Round Safety are committed to bringing you the highest quality products at the most

Competitive prices. QSI has been designing and manufacturing premium quality health

and safety equipment in New Zealand for almost a decade, drawing on over 30 years of

height safety experience.



QSI manufacture the majority of their products right here in New Zealand, in a ISO9001

approved factory, so they have direct control over the quality and can easily scale

output to meet demand with the minimum of lead-time.



They also source product directly from some of the world best manufacturers, made to

their own exact standards. All QSI products conform to either the AS/NZS 1891 or

equivalent EN standards where applicable.



All Round Safety can supply custom height safety equipment, so you should contact them

If you need a custom made product, and they will be happy to work along with you to

Develop tailor-made products that will meet your unique requirements. They are there to listen,

Collaborate and find solutions to meet your requirements.



