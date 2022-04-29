Hydraulic Pumps - Dosatron Alternative

The simplest, most reliable, and most precise method to correctly mix a liquid or concentrate with water or other liquids is to use Dosatron water-powered, non-electric chemical injectors.

Dosatron dosing pumps are powered by water pressure and may be connected to any water line. The liquid dispenser is powered entirely by water pressure and does not need any other form of energy. Connect to a water pipe and forget about it. The dispenser needs no additional maintenance after it is set, and the dosatron dosing pump is self-contained. Whatever fluctuations in flow or pressure occur in the main line, the dosage of concentrate will always be precisely proportionate to the amount of water entering the dispenser. As a result, the Dosatron hydraulic dosing pump is the most precise dosing pump available.

How it works

Dosatron injectors operate by volumetric proportioning, which ensures that the chemical combination stays constant regardless of pressure or flow fluctuations.

When water enters the injector, it activates the hydraulic motor, which starts oscillating within the injector's body. The Dosatron sucks fluid up from the concentration tank using an action similar to that of a hypodermic needle on the upstroke. The concentrate is pushed into the mixing chamber on the downward stroke, where it is combined with the water running through the unit. The water-chemical combination is then dumped into the water distribution system. External product injection ensures that no product enters the pump body.

Dosatron Types

AF: For alkaline concentrates.

VF: For acids, oils, or insecticide concentrates.

PVDF pump body: For corrosive and aggressive concentrates.

Dosatron applications

Livestock: Dosing of medication, supplements, vitamins, and disinfectants.

Irrigation: Dosing of fertilizers, herbicides, fungicides, disinfectants, and insecticides.

Hygiene: Dosing of cleaning agents, deodorizers, and disinfectants.

Car and truck cleaning: Dosing of cleaning agents.

Industries: Dosing of cooling agents, wetting agents, and soluble oils.

Beer line cleaning: Dosing of disinfectants and cleaning agents