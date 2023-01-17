VOTING OPENS FOR NEW ZEALAND'S FAVOURITE SPORTING MOMENT OF THE YEAR

Ten moments have been selected for New Zealand’s Favourite Sporting Moment of the Year - the only category where the winner is decided by the public at the 60th ISPS Handa Halberg Awards.

Voting has opened for the award which gives the New Zealand public the opportunity to choose the nation’s most exciting, remarkable, or compelling sporting moment, game or series.

The full list of New Zealand’s Favourite Sporting Moment of the Year finalists are:

1. Ajaz Patel becomes 3rd bowler in test cricket history to take all 10 wickets in an innings. December 2021. (cricket)

2. Corey Peters wins his second medal of the Beijing Winter Paralympics in less than 24 hours – a silver in the super G event. March 2022 (snow sports)

3. Aaron Gate after winning 4 gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, son Axel joined Aaron for a victory lap on the winning bike. August 2022 (cycling)

4. Imogen Ayris claims bronze at the Commonwealth Games in the women’s pole vault all while having a fractured foot. August 2022. (athletics)

5. Sam Tanner after finishing 6th in the Commonwealth Games men’s 1500m final, Sam declared himself the “happiest 6th place getter ever”. August 2022. (athletics)

6. Paul Coll and Joelle King celebrating their doubles win Coll gave King a celebratory hug and in doing so their eye protection visors clashed giving King a black eye. August 2022. (squash)

7. Shane van Gisbergen wins the 2022 Bathurst 1000. October 2022. (motorsport)

8. Ryan Fox wins the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by one shot. October 2022. (golf)

9. Black Ferns win the final lineout of the game against the throw, 5 metres from their tryline, winning the World Cup. November 2022. (rugby)

10. Ruby Tui Singalong with the crowd after winning the Rugby World Cup 2022. November 2022. (rugby)

How to vote:

You can vote once-a-day at www.halbergawards.co.nz from now until 9.00pm on Wednesday 15 February 2023.

The winner of New Zealand’s Favourite Sporting Moment of the Year will be announced at the 60th ISPS Handa Halberg Awards ceremony on Wednesday 15 February at Spark Arena in Auckland and will be broadcast live on Sky Sport and Prime TV from 8:30pm.