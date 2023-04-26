Long Term Accommodation in Whanganui: Discover the Comforts of Anndion Lodge

Whanganui, a picturesque city situated along the west coast of the North Island, is an idyllic location for both tourists and those looking for an extended stay. With its rich Maori heritage, vibrant arts scene, and beautiful river walks, this city has something for everyone. For those seeking long term accommodation in Whanganui, Anndion Lodge is the perfect solution, providing a comfortable and welcoming home away from home.

Anndion Lodge is a charming establishment nestled on the banks of the Whanganui River, just minutes away from the city centre. With its excellent location, guests can enjoy the natural beauty of the area and explore the many attractions and amenities the city has to offer.

The lodge offers a variety of accommodation options, making it suitable for a wide range of guests. From single rooms to family suites, and even self-contained apartments, Anndion Lodge caters to the needs of all types of travellers. Each room is tastefully decorated, offering a warm and inviting atmosphere for guests to relax and unwind.

One of the key features that sets Anndion Lodge apart from other long term accommodation in Whanganui is the array of facilities available to guests. The property boasts a saltwater swimming pool, a barbecue area, and beautifully landscaped gardens, providing the perfect setting for socialising and enjoying the outdoors. Additionally, guests have access to a fully-equipped shared kitchen, laundry facilities, and free Wi-Fi throughout the premises.

Anndion Lodge's convenient courtesy van service offers pickups and drop-offs to the airport or bus depot, ensuring a hassle-free arrival and departure. The property also provides off-street parking and secure motorbike garaging for guests' peace of mind. With 14 rooms available, including the Anndion Cove and Poolside Apartment, the lodge is an ideal choice for sports teams and business groups seeking affordable accommodation in Whanganui.

For long term stays, Anndion Lodge caters to work groups, providing an excellent balance of comfort and affordability. Hosts Cathy and Gary are dedicated to making guests' stay in Whanganui enjoyable, offering their extensive knowledge of the area to assist with sightseeing and local attractions. Trust Anndion Lodge for quality, affordable accommodation in Whanganui, and experience their award-winning hospitality in a friendly and homely environment.

In summary, Anndion Lodge is the ideal choice for those in search of long term accommodation in Whanganui. With its comfortable rooms, convenient location, and range of amenities, it offers a welcoming environment for guests to truly immerse themselves in the beauty and culture of Whanganui. Whether you're a professional on an extended business trip, a family relocating to the area, or simply exploring the wonders of New Zealand, Anndion Lodge is the perfect home away from home.