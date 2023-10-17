How to Write a Travel Essay About My Last Trip to New Zealand

Traveling to new places and exploring different customs and traditions is always exciting. You get to meet new people, enjoy breathtaking views, and visit some historical monuments. New Zealand is one of the popular travel destinations. It attracts visitors worldwide thanks to its natural beauty, including glorious mountains, clean lakes, magic forests, and panoramic beaches. Also, New Zealand served as the location for "Lord of the Rings". If you are a fan, you can visit many iconic filming locations throughout the country. In a word, you will not regret going there. However, you might regret not taking notes while traveling if you want to write an essay about your trip. But don't worry; you will find many practical writing tips in this article.

Choose a Unique Angle

Find a specific theme that will help your essay stand out from the rest. Instead of a general overview, focus on a particular aspect of your trip, like a unique experience or personal transformation. After all, you had a reason for visiting New Zealand. Your journey is already unique. All you need to do is let the readers learn about your experience.



Choose a Suitable Structure

Organize your essay either chronologically, following the sequence of your trip, or thematically, grouping related experiences and insights. Either way, it should be easy for readers to follow the plot of your story. Ensure to include transitional phrases between paragraphs to create a natural flow of thoughts.



Engage Readers from the Very Beginning

Start with a compelling hook to pique the readers' interest and make them wonder what will happen next. Your introduction should make them want to read more. You can use an unexpected fact about New Zealand, a funny story you heard from one of the locals or a famous quote about this beautiful country.



Create Vivid Descriptions

Use descriptive language to bring the landscapes, people, and experiences of New Zealand to life. Paint a bright picture with your words, appealing to the readers' senses. However, don't overuse adjectives because reading your piece might get difficult. Instead, use verbs to make it easy for the audience to understand what you did and saw. On top of that, show your emotions and reactions. Let readers experience the journey through your eyes, feelings, and senses.



Include Personal Reflection

Share your thoughts and insights after the trip. Discuss how it affected you. Did you learn anything new? Was this journey the reason for your personal growth? Making your piece personal by sharing these things with readers creates an emotional bond between you and them. They start to empathize with you.



Include Dialogue

Recall the conversations you had with locals or fellow travelers. Add parts of such a dialogue in your essay to enrich it with authenticity and depth. The dialogue you include might not be funny or dramatic. It just needs to set the right mood for the upcoming events you are going to describe.



Add a Few Words About Local Culture

Reflect on the local culture, traditions, and customs you encountered. Explain how they influenced your experience. You can compare them to the customs and traditions of your home country and contrast the differences or find similarities. You can also write about something you wish your country borrowed from the traditions of New Zealand and explain why you want this to happen.



Balance Details and Storytelling

Even though you must have learned a lot of interesting facts during your trip, try to keep a healthy balance between providing factual information and storytelling. Don't overwhelm the readers with too many details, such as the color of the scarf a passenger sitting near you was wearing, if it is not critical for the readers to know. At the same time, ensure you provide enough context to make your experiences relatable.



Edit and Revise

After writing your initial draft, revise and edit your essay for clarity and grammar. Ensure that it flows smoothly. You aim to keep the reader engaged from start to finish. Use tools like Grammarly to spot any typos and grammar mistakes.



To Sum Up

Use these points as guidelines while working on your piece, and you will create something outstanding. If possible, add visuals to your essay to make the picture complete for your readers. You can also add maps and infographics to make your essay more informative. In a word, many different writing techniques and strategies can turn an ordinary essay into a memorable literary piece you want to read again and again. Good luck, and have fun writing your essay!