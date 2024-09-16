NZ Business Connect introduces Mark from Pukeko Property Managers: Bespoke Property Management and Development Solutions

Monday 16 September 2024, 9:57AM

By Media PA

34 views

We are excited to welcome Mark from Pukeko Property Managers as the latest member of NZ Business Connect’s network. With over 14 years of experience in the industry, Pukeko Property Managers, founded by David Pearse, is a leader in professional and bespoke property management services across New Zealand. Mark has recently taken over the Tauranga franchise, bringing a wealth of expertise to existing property owners, new investors, and Iwi/Hapu.

Pukeko Property Managers offers a unique owner-operated service. Mark personally manages each property, ensuring high accountability and a personalised touch. This structure of limited properties per franchise allows Mark to offer clients dedicated attention and a professional, tailored experience.

Mark’s extensive background in building materials and construction equips him with valuable knowledge for property owners, especially those looking to buy, build, or maintain residential housing. His project management skills add another layer of value for investors interested in property development.

Honesty and integrity are at the core of Mark’s approach, as he understands the significance of managing people’s homes and investments, ensuring that both owners and tenants feel secure and well-cared for. As a member of the Residential Property Managers Association (RPMA), Mark is committed to professionalism and ongoing development, staying up to date with industry standards to deliver the best service possible.

With support from founder David Pearse, the first franchisee Vicky Harris, and the Pukeko Advisory Council, Mark is well-positioned to offer expert property management services, delivering peace of mind and long-term results for clients across Tauranga.

Whether you’re looking for property management, to buy or build, or to explore investment opportunities, Mark from Pukeko Property Managers offers professionalism and bespoke service, making him the ideal partner for managing your assets.

Contact Mark from Pukeko Rental Managers

022 355 6510

mark@pukekorentalmanagers.co.nz

www.pukekorentalmanagers.co.nz

Contact Media PA

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

www.mediapa.co.nz