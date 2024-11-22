Chief Medical Officer unmasked

Dr Joe Bourne, Ministry of Health Chief Medical Officer, defended the equivocal position released by the Ministry yesterday on the use of puberty blockers in an interview with Leah Panapa on the Platform this morning.

Ms Panapa subsequently revealed that unbeknownst to her during the interview, Dr Bourne had not been contacted by the programme’s producers ahead of the interview. He had in fact phoned into the Platform and his number had been flagged.

Apparently the Platform identifies incoming callers who have a beef on certain issues with a star by their phone number. In Dr Bourne’s case, this revealed he was actually “Jay from Dunedin”, a frequent caller every time the subject of puberty blockers come up.

At no time in previous calls has “Jay from Dunedin” declared he is actually New Zealand’s Chief Medical Officer.

Women’s Rights Party Co-leader Jill Ovens says the man should be sacked from his role in the Ministry as he is clearly an apologist for the use of puberty blockers to treat children and adolescents presenting with gender-related issues.

“He dodged around Leah Panapa’s question as to whether he would prescribe puberty blockers for his own children, eventually saying he would do so.

“He implied that the use of puberty blockers had proven to be safe, when clearly, even in the Ministry’s own position statement, the quality of evidence for either the benefits or risks (or lack thereof) was ‘significantly limited’,” Ms Ovens says.

This is consistent with the extensive Cass Review findings that existing studies were of poor quality and lacked evidence of the long-term impact of taking hormones from an early age.

Ms Ovens says Dr Bourne also minimised the figures on the number of young New Zealanders being prescribed puberty blockers for such issues.

“He seemed to be unfamiliar with the research published in the NZ Medical Journal in September showing that the number of 12-17 year olds being prescribed these hormones had risen from around 50 in 2011 with a sharp increase from 2014 to 400 by 2022, a rate that was up to seven times higher than other similar countries,” she says.

“The researchers found that the rate of first-time prescriptions had fallen in the last two years, possibly due to clinicians and parents becoming aware of more cautious approaches being adopted overseas.”

Ms Ovens says Dr Bourne confused prescriptions for precocious puberty given to children who have started puberty much earlier than usual. The Ministry’s own Position Statement issued yesterday [Thursday, 21 November} cited a definition of “precocious puberty” as pubertal changes in the case of a girl under the age of eight and a boy under the age of nine.

“The researchers into use of puberty blockers used prescription data collated by the Ministry of Health for 12-17 year olds, specifically to rule out other uses which are approved by Medsafe, unlike the use of these drugs to treat so-called ‘gender dysphoria’ which is referred to as ‘off-label’, as they are not approved by Medsafe for this use,” Ms Ovens says.

She says the Ministry of Health has failed in its duty to safeguard our nation’s children by first doing no harm, a motto Dr Bourne should know well as a GP and the Ministry’s Chief Medical Officer.