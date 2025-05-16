Community Commitment Sees Remarkable Transformation of Native Bush in Papanui

Where settlers once felled mighty tōtara, mātai, kahikatea and kanuka to build a growing city, residents are now planting the same trees to restore a unique piece of Canterbury’s natural heritage.

Papanui Bush, fifteen minutes from the centre of Christchurch, was completely cleared of trees in the mid-1800s, as the city grew and the settlers were hungry for timber to build.

Only one of the original significant areas of native bush remains in the city – Riccarton Bush, but one local man has remained focused on changing that for the better.

Denis McMurtrie has spearheaded the revival of Papanui Bush for many years and says thanks to the passion of a number of people and organisations, the transformation of the once cleared space in just seven years, is remarkable.

“So many people have worked incredibly hard to achieve what we have,” he says. “Of course the area that Papanui Bush originally covered was huge, and we have been focusing on a smaller space called Bridgestone Reserve, just off Langdons Road in Papanui.”

Since 2018, hundreds of native trees have been planted to recreate the wetland and forest ecosystem that once defined the area. Mr McMurtrie says volunteers of all ages gather regularly to assist with planting, weeding, and caring for the young forest. They come from community groups, local schools, Rotary Papanui, and the Christchurch City Council.

“The work is as much about healing the land as it is about educating future generations on the value of native biodiversity,” he says. “The continued involvement of volunteers is not just about conservation but also about restoring identity, memory, and belonging.”

A major milestone in the project was the recent completion of the Papanui Bush Loop Track, a one kilometre, wheelchair-accessible path that winds through the growing forest, designed for walkers, families, and those with limited mobility.

“It’s a lovely, easy walk where you can enjoy the beautiful native plants, see young trees thriving, and enjoy the trickle of the stream running through the reserve,” adds Denis.

As Christchurch continues to recover from past environmental and seismic disruptions, Denis says the story of Papanui Bush offers a model for community-led restoration.

“It proves that even small urban spaces can reclaim their ecological and cultural value when people come together with purpose, enabling locals and visitors alike to reconnect with a landscape that had been erased for generations.”

For more information about the upcoming planting On Sat, 7 Jun, 9am - 12:30pm, please click here