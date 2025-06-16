Celebrating the Heart of One Mother to Another: Our Volunteers

CHRISTCHURCH

They pack, they write, they deliver comfort, and this week, we’re celebrating every single one of them.



This week, One Mother to Another is proudly celebrating National Volunteer Week by honouring the more than 110 volunteers who have contributed over 2,800 hours to the organisation’s mahi in the past year – and in turn walking alongside thousands of parents in hospital with a sick baby or child, and mothers in mental health crisis.

From packing over 6,000 care packages (and aiming for 8,000 this year!), delivering them to hospitals across Te Waipounamu/the South Island, writing thousands of handwritten notes, and providing vital governance and professional support, our volunteers are the heart and hands behind all we do.

In a huge honour, our nationwide team of more than 40 note writers are being recognised today with a Volunteering Canterbury Recognition Award. The team, led by the incredibly dedicated volunteer Fiona Reid, write thousands of beautiful notes each year, notes that are treasured by parents and caregivers at their most vulnerable moments.

"These legends pour their hearts into every handwritten note that goes into our care packs—offering love, comfort, and connection to parents and caregivers during some of their toughest moments,” says Joy Reid, CEO and Co-founder.

“We are so proud to see their kindness and dedication recognised in this way. What a team! "

As part of this special week, OMTA is celebrating volunteers in ways that work for them and their whānau, whether it’s a fun-filled day at the miniature steam trains, a body oil-making experience with longtime supporter Linden Leaves, or a morning tea at the Hilton with other local charities.



Meet some Volunteers:

Steph, a packing day volunteer, joined OMTA after receiving a care package herself during a hospital stay with her newborn son.

“The package was such a boost at a tough time - we devoured the choccie bickies straight away!” she says with a laugh.

“Now, being on the other side, I love knowing the package I’m packing will brighten someone’s day. And let’s be honest - packing the bags gives you a great dopamine hit!”

Steph fondly remembers when her sister-in-law received a package in Dunedin, creating a connection across the motu from her home in Christchurch. “It’s that small piece of comfort in a really scary environment,” she says. “It might be just deodorant or shampoo - but it says, ‘you’re not alone.’”

Trudy, joined after a friend encouraged her to help from home.

“I usually write two notes a day—just ten minutes—and aim for about 30 a month,” she says. “When I read letters from mums saying the handwritten note was the most special part, I know those few words really matter.”

One of Trudy’s most moving moments was hearing about a mum who received a care package unexpectedly, saying it completely changed her day. “You’ll never regret volunteering,” she says. “Even just two hours a month makes a difference.”

Whether they’re writing from home, knitting blankets, crocheting hearts, or turning up monthly to pack care packs, our volunteers give with their whole hearts. Their dedication enables One Mother to Another to wrap aroha and comfort around thousands of families each year.

From all of us at OMTA - Ngā mihi nui to our incredible volunteers. We couldn’t do this without you.

For media enquiries or interview requests:

Contact: Joy Reid

Email: info@onemothertoanother.org.nz

Phone: 0272569569

Website: www.onemothertoanother.org.nz