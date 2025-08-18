Food prices increase 5.0 percent annually

Food prices increased 5.0 percent in the 12 months to July 2025, following a 4.6 percent increase in the 12 months to June 2025, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.



“All five food groups recorded higher prices when compared to this time last year,” prices and deflators spokesperson Nicola Growden said.



Higher prices for the grocery food group, up 5.1 percent, contributed the most to the annual increase in food prices.



The price increase for the grocery food group was due to higher prices for milk, butter, and cheese.