Skyride is coming to Skytower

Something big is coming to the Auckland Sky Tower…

It’s no secret we Kiwis love an adrenaline hit. Our search for adventure has led us to jump from the sky, and walk the sky… but now, what if you could ride it?

And even better, what if you could ride it with family and friends?

Auckland’s skyline is about to get a serious fun upgrade. Already home to the iconic SkyJump and SkyWalk, the SkyTower is welcoming a brand-new ride that takes things up before sending you right back down. Introducing… SkyRide.

Pioneers of the first commercial bungy, innovation is ingrained in our history, and we’ve done it again with this new ride. The SkyRide lifts you 192 metres into the air, three times faster than a chairlift, before dropping you into a heart-racing 192-metre descent. It’s big, fast, and Auckland is one of the few places in the world you can feel this rush.

And the best part… You can ride solo or do the trip tandem. Perfect for friends or families looking to share an experience together.

“SkyRide is a world-first for the height it reaches, further cementing AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand’s place as global leaders in gravity-defying experiences.” Explained, Henry Van Asch, co-founder and managing director, AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand.

Are you ready to ride the sky? Read the full article here to find out when you can experience this world-first adventure for yourself!