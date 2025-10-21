Amazing Labels Launches New Zealand's First Online Label Calculator

Putting Power Back in the Hands of Kiwi Businesses

In a move set to reshape how New Zealand businesses order custom product labels, Amazing Labels has launched the country’s first online label calculator, offering real-time pricing integrated directly into its e-commerce platform.

The new tool provides instant, transparent quotes for custom label orders, giving business owners the ability to understand and manage their packaging costs without waiting for manual estimates. By combining automation with an intuitive interface, the calculator enables users to explore material, size, and finish options while seeing exactly how each choice affects the total price.

Transparency and Efficiency for Local Businesses

Until now, ordering custom labels in New Zealand often involved lengthy quoting processes, multiple revisions, and unclear pricing. The Amazing Labels Instant Label Calculator changes that, providing live cost updates as customers configure their orders. Once satisfied, users can complete their purchase immediately — a first for the local label printing industry.

“We wanted to create more than just a quoting tool — this is a complete online experience,” says Steve Sheppard, founder of Amazing Labels. “Our goal is to give small business owners full control from start to finish. They can adjust quantities, materials, and finishes, and see their final cost in real time. No delays, no surprises.”

The process is designed for clarity and convenience. Users select their label specifications, upload artwork, and see a dynamic order summary that updates instantly. Artwork assistance is also available for those who need design support, ensuring a smooth transition from concept to production.

A Step Forward for Kiwi Innovation

The launch underscores Amazing Labels’ ongoing commitment to innovation in the print and packaging sector. Known for combining advanced printing technology with customer-focused service, the company views the new calculator as a natural progression in making professional label production more accessible.

“The label industry has been slow to embrace this level of automation,” adds Sheppard. “We wanted to simplify it — to make custom labelling as straightforward as any other online purchase.”

Empowering Small Business Owners

Beyond technology, the initiative reflects Amazing Labels’ wider mission to support New Zealand’s growing community of small and independent producers. By providing fast, transparent pricing, the company enables business owners to make informed decisions about their branding and production budgets.

“Small business owners deserve tools that remove barriers,” says Sheppard. “This calculator gives them the freedom to design, price, and order within minutes, with full visibility every step of the way.”

About Amazing Labels

Amazing Labels is a New Zealand-based specialist in custom label printing, providing high-quality, durable, and professionally finished labels for businesses nationwide. Established in 2012, the company is recognised for its focus on technology, speed, and service — helping Kiwi brands of all sizes elevate their packaging and presentation.